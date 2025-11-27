Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced an additional grant of over ₹1,033 crore to the farmers affected by floods this year. CM Siddaramaiah announces additional grant of over ₹ 1,033 cr to flood-hit farmers

The Chief Minister said the state government has also put forth a request to the Centre to release state's share of compensation to the farmers.

Briefing reporters here, Siddaramaiah said there is crop loss in 14.58 lakh hectare area and there are 14.24 lakh affected farmers in the state.

"As per State Disaster Response Fund norms, we are giving compensation. Farmers had earlier received funds under SDRF. Today the state government is giving additional money to the tune of of ₹1,033.6 crore,” he said.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda who was also present on the occasion said the amount is already in the bank accounts of the deputy commissioners of the districts, who are the disbursement officers.

Gowda added that the farmers will get through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System .

“We are giving compensation to the farmers. This government is in favour of farmers and responds to their sufferings,” the Chief Minister explained.

Siddaramaiah said the state government has already submitted a request to the Centre to pay the state’s share of compensation to the farmers.

“We have asked the Centre for 1,521.67 crore for recovery and reconstruction and ₹614.9 crore for compensation to the farmers,” he said.

He said the state has informed the Centre that there was damage of property in state due to floods to the tune of ₹3,455 crore.

“We cannot ask for so much funds because we have to go by the norms. As per norms, we are supposed to get ₹1,521.67 crore as relief fund to the farmers. We request the Centre to release grants for compensation to the farmers,” the chief minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.