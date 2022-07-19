CM Yogi pulls up Lucknow administration, police over LuLu mall protests

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up the district administration and police officers on Monday over the protests organised outside LuLu mall in Lucknow.

On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police said that five Hindu outfit activists’ vehicles with posters supporting a boycott of LuLu mall were stopped and forced to turn back.

Addressing the administrative and police officers via video conferencing, the chief minister said, “The Lulu mall that is carrying out business activities has been turned into a political hotbed. Unnecessary statements are being made by certain people. Demonstrations are being organised to obstruct the movement of the people visiting the mall.”

“The Lucknow administration should take the matter seriously. Such disorder will not be tolerated. The miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly,” he said.

“No one should be permitted to obstruct traffic on the road by organizing prayer or other events. The officers should implement the order of the state government should be implemented strictly,” he added.