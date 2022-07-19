Home / India News / CM Yogi pulls up Lucknow administration, police over LuLu mall protests
Addressing the Lucknow administration and police officers via video conferencing, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Lulu mall that is carrying out business activities has been turned into a political hotbed. Unnecessary statements are being made by certain people. Demonstrations are being organised to obstruct the movement of the people visiting the mall."
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up the district administration and police officers on Monday over the protests organised outside LuLu mall in Lucknow.

On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police said that five Hindu outfit activists’ vehicles with posters supporting a boycott of LuLu mall were stopped and forced to turn back.

Addressing the administrative and police officers via video conferencing, the chief minister said, “The Lulu mall that is carrying out business activities has been turned into a political hotbed. Unnecessary statements are being made by certain people. Demonstrations are being organised to obstruct the movement of the people visiting the mall.”

“The Lucknow administration should take the matter seriously. Such disorder will not be tolerated. The miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly,” he said.

“No one should be permitted to obstruct traffic on the road by organizing prayer or other events. The officers should implement the order of the state government should be implemented strictly,” he added.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
