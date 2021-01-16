CM Uddhav Thackeray to launch Maharashtra’s vaccination drive soon
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state at 11.30 am on Saturday.
The launch will follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live video interaction with health care workers. Arrangements for the interaction have been made at Mumbai’s R N Cooper Hospital.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up nine vaccination centres across the city where 4,000 beneficiaries are expected to be vaccinated at 40 booths.
The BMC is starting by vaccinating 130, 000 health care workers in the first phase of the vaccination. The beneficiaries have been intimated through SMS about their schedules and will accordingly approach their respective centres to get their first shots.
BMC on Friday said 7,000 people have been trained to spearhead the campaign and another 10, 000 are undergoing training.
Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said, “Even after the vaccine is administered, our responsibility as citizens is not over. All citizens should make sure that regular use of masks, social distancing and hand washing is continued.”
TAAI said that setting up of new SOPs will enable vaccinated travellers to resume their activities to pre-Covid times.
The SII also plans to export Covishield doses to Brazil in the coming days.
