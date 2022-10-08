Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CNG, PNG prices hiked amid festive season starting today. Details here

Updated on Oct 08, 2022 08:04 AM IST

The price hike comes days after the government raised the prices of input natural gas to a record last week.

The revised gas prices of PNG and CNG will come in effect from Saturday.(HT photo)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which retails CNG and piped cooking gas, informed that it has revised the retail prices of its gas in Delhi-NCR and other places - days after the government raised the prices of input natural gas to a record. The price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi has been revised to 53.59 per SCM - which will be applicable from Saturday onwards.

For NCR areas like Ghaziabad, Noida & Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to 53.46 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it'll cost 51.79 per SCM. PNG prices are calculated per standard cubic metre or SCM. The statement by IGL also read that CNG prices have also been revised - the prices to come in effect from Saturday.

Check the full list of revised prices here.

Domestic PNG Retail Prices (with effect from October 8)

NCT of Delhi – Rs.53.59/- per SCM
Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad –  Rs. 53.46/- per SCM
Karnal & Rewari – Rs.52.40/- per SCM
Gurugram – Rs.51.79/- per SCM
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.56.97/- per SCM
Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.59.23/- per SCM
Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.56.10/-per SCM

Revised CNG prices for DELHI-NCR and other regions (with effect from 06:00 am on October 8)

NCT of Delhi – Rs. 78.61/- per Kg
Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 81.17/- per Kg
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli  – Rs.85.84/- per Kg 
Gurugram –  Rs.86.94/- per Kg 
Rewari  –  Rs.89.07/- per Kg 
Karnal & Kaithal  – Rs.87.27/- per Kg
Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur – Rs. 89.81/- per Kg
Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand – Rs.88.88 /- per kg

The government last week raised the prices of gas produced from old fields, called APM gas, to USD 8.57 per million British thermal units from USD 6.1, news agency PTI reported. The rates for gas produced from difficult fields were hiked to USD 12.46 from USD 9.92 per mmBtu.

Citing the high volatility in APM gas prices, experts have called for a need to revisit the domestic gas price formula and introduce floor/ceiling price for several reasons.

