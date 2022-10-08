CNG, PNG prices hiked amid festive season starting today. Details here

The Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which retails CNG and piped cooking gas, informed that it has revised the retail prices of its gas in Delhi-NCR and other places - days after the government raised the prices of input natural gas to a record. The price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi has been revised to ₹53.59 per SCM - which will be applicable from Saturday onwards.

For NCR areas like Ghaziabad, Noida & Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to ₹53.46 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it'll cost ₹51.79 per SCM. PNG prices are calculated per standard cubic metre or SCM. The statement by IGL also read that CNG prices have also been revised - the prices to come in effect from Saturday.

Check the full list of revised prices here.

Domestic PNG Retail Prices (with effect from October 8)

NCT of Delhi – Rs.53.59/- per SCM Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 53.46/- per SCM Karnal & Rewari – Rs.52.40/- per SCM Gurugram – Rs.51.79/- per SCM Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.56.97/- per SCM Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.59.23/- per SCM Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.56.10/-per SCM

Revised CNG prices for DELHI-NCR and other regions (with effect from 06:00 am on October 8)

NCT of Delhi – Rs. 78.61/- per Kg Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 81.17/- per Kg Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.85.84/- per Kg Gurugram – Rs.86.94/- per Kg Rewari – Rs.89.07/- per Kg Karnal & Kaithal – Rs.87.27/- per Kg Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur – Rs. 89.81/- per Kg Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand – Rs.88.88 /- per kg

The government last week raised the prices of gas produced from old fields, called APM gas, to USD 8.57 per million British thermal units from USD 6.1, news agency PTI reported. The rates for gas produced from difficult fields were hiked to USD 12.46 from USD 9.92 per mmBtu.

Citing the high volatility in APM gas prices, experts have called for a need to revisit the domestic gas price formula and introduce floor/ceiling price for several reasons.

