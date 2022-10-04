CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai increased from October 4. Check latest rates

The Mahanagar Gas Limited on Monday hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹6 per kg. With the revised rates, the CNG prices have risen to ₹86 per kilogram in Mumbai and adjoining areas, Hindustan Times' business website Livemint reported.

The Mahanagar gas has also issued a notification of an increase in piped natural gas (PNG) prices by ₹4 per standard cubic metre. As a result, the PNG prices have increased to ₹52.50 per standard cubic metre. The vehicle owners will now have to pay an increased CNG and PNG prices in Mumbai from today i.e October 4.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited has cited a 40 per cent increase in the input prices by the government from October 1 for the hike in the retail price. The government usually revises the gas prices twice in a year, from April 1 to September 30 and from October 1 to March 31. According to report, the price for October 1 to March 31 is based on the average price from July 2021 to June 2022.

On September 30, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas' pricing and analysis cell had announced the new prices for the next six months. The domestically produced gas prices were hiked by 40 per cent. On April 1, it had been increased by 110 per cent, citing international price surge.

As a result, the price savings between CNG and petrol is now 45 per cent, while that of PNG and LPG is down to 11 per cent.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited said the government reduced the allocation of gas to the company by ten per cent. As a result, it is now required to source at a substantially higher cost from the market.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail