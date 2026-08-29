CNG prices hiked by 3.89 in Delhi-NCR: Check city-wise latest rates

CNG prices in Delhi and nearby cities rose by ₹3.89 per kg on Saturday, pushing the price in the national capital to ₹86.98 per kg. The latest hike comes after prices were raised by ₹2 per kilogram in late May, which came as global energy supplies were affected by the conflict in West Asia.

Auto drivers waiting for passengers and rides near Botanical Garden in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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In a statement, IGL said imported LNG accounts for a large share of the gas used to supply CNG. Prices of LNG in the spot or current market have risen sharply since the West Asia conflict began.

"With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of ₹3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost," the statement said.

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Latest CNG hike: Check prices in Delhi, Noida and others

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{{^usCountry}} With the new rates coming into effect from 6 am on Saturday, these are the latest CNG prices across various cities, according to IGL: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the new rates coming into effect from 6 am on Saturday, these are the latest CNG prices across various cities, according to IGL: {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi: ₹86.98 per kg

Noida: ₹95.59 per kg

Gurugram: ₹92.01 per kg

Greater Noida: ₹95.59 per kg

Ghaziabad: ₹95.59 per kg

Meerut: ₹95.47 per kg

Hike in CNG prices

The rise in international LNG rates has been attributed to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The situation has disrupted the movement of energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carries around a fifth of the world's energy needs.

Higher LNG demand in Europe ahead of the winter season has also put additional pressure on global prices.

Notably, passenger and goods transport operators across Delhi-NCR rely heavily on CNG.

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The latest price hike is expected to add to the operating expenses of people who rely on CNG-powered cars, auto-rickshaws, taxis and commercial vehicles.

‘It’s hard to survive’

When CNG prices were increased to ₹88.70 per kg in May, auto-rickshaw drivers in Noida sought a revision, saying the rising costs had made it difficult for them to support themselves and their families.

“Sometimes, I feel like leaving and starting afresh,” auto-rickshaw driver Ajeej Alam told HT at the time.

“It is hard to survive in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the wake of price rise and, because of the inflation, it is difficult to save money even for the next day,” said the 29-year-old driver.

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With inputs from agencies