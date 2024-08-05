New Delhi, The National Investigation Agency on Monday charge-sheeted a key associate of jailed gangster Aman Sahu in a case of firing, extortion and arson at a coal mine in Jharkhand's Latehar. Coal mine extortion case: NIA charge-sheets key aide of Jharkhand-based jailed gangster

Accused Shankar Yadav, a resident of Bhagalpur district in Bihar, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities Act and Arms Act in a charge sheet filed before a special NIA court in Ranchi.

The charge sheet has been filed in the case, which was originally registered by police at Balumath in Latehar in December 2020, and later taken over by the NIA in March 2021.

Shankar Yadav, the 25th accused to be charge sheeted in the case, was a key aide of Aman Sahu, currently in jail in various cases of Jharkhand, a statement issued by the NIA said.

He was involved in creating a false front using shell firms for channelling the extortion money procured by Sahu, it said.

During course of investigation, search was conducted at premises of Yadav in February 2024, in which ₹1.3 crore cash was seized.

The instant case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by Sahu, along with gangster Sujit Sinha and others, for extortion of money and disruption of mining operations at the Tetariyakhad coal mine.

The gang had launched an attack on the colliery, the probe agency said.

NIA investigations have revealed the involvement of the Aman Sahu gang in several sensational crimes in Jharkhand, including firing on police officers and jail staff.

Sahu's main targets have been businessmen and contractors.

The gang has developed connections with splinter Naxal organisations and other organised criminal gangs outside the state to carry out its criminal activities, the probe agency said.

