Coal scam: HC stays conviction of ex-minister Dilip Ray

The Delhi high court on Monday stayed the conviction of former Union minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case, paving the way for him to contest the upcoming Odisha assembly and parliamentary elections. HT Image

Ray was awarded three years of imprisonment on October 26, 2020 in a case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999.

On Monday, justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed Ray’s application in which he sought a stay on the conviction and said if the conviction is not suspended, it would lead to an irreversible consequence in case he is acquitted at a later stage.

“In case the applicant’s (Ray) prayer is not allowed, he will lose chance to contest election and an irreversible consequence and irreversible damage to his political career and desire to serve his constituency will be caused to him….,” the court said.

The high court directed that Ray’s conviction in the case shall stand stayed during the pendency of his appeal against his conviction and sentence by the trial court.

Senior advocate R S Cheema and lawyer Tarannum Cheema, appearing for the CBI, had opposed the plea saying Ray did not merit a suspension of conviction in view of the extent of corruption involved.