Coastal Andhra Pradesh on alert after cyclone warning

The north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are on alert following a caution sounded by the cyclone warning centre at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts are likely to be affected.

“A well-marked low pressure area concentrated into a depression over east central Bay of Bengal and lay centre at about 490km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam and about 400km east-southeast of Puri”, the weather bulletin said.

The low pressure area is expected to turn into a “deep depression” in the next 12 hours and cross Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast between Kalingapatnam and Paradeep close to Puri during the night of September 20, the centre said.

This could cause heavy gales with a speed ranging from 50kmph to 65kmph.

The weather scientists have advised the fishermen against venturing into the sea as it is likely to be rough along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 36 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) website said as the result of the low pressure area, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand & Gangetic West Bengal during next 48 hours and over central and adjoining peninsular India between September 21 and 25.

