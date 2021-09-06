Cochin Shipyard gets threat of attack on INS Vikrant

The Cochin Shipyard Limited on Monday received an anonymous email threatening to bomb the INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenously- built aircraft carrier which recently conducted its experimental voyage. The Kerala Police have registered a case under Section 358 of the Indian Penal Code.

The shipyard said it was cooperating with the investigation by central agencies but refused to give further details, saying the matter was under investigation.

In July, an Afghan national, with an expired visa, was held at the shipyard. In 2019, two employees engaged in painting work at the ship were arrested on charges of stealing electronic components. Now the National Investigation Agency is probing the case.

The keel of INS Vikrant was laid in 2009 and sea trials began last month. The total cost of the project was ₹230 billion and it is expected to be fully operational by next year.