Cockroach Janata Party >>> Bharatiya Janata Party. At least on Instagram

India's newest satirical political outfit Cockroach Janata Party has pulled off something no opposition party has managed in years — overtaking the Bharatiya Janata Party on Instagram.

The Cockroach Janata Party started as a satire after CJI Surya Kant's remarks comparing some youth to 'cockroaches'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a meme-driven satirical movement launched just four days ago, claimed on Wednesday that it had crossed 10.1 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the BJP’s 8.7 million followers on the platform.

The development marks a new chapter in India’s internet politics era, where a parody party born out of online outrage is suddenly competing with the country’s most dominant political machine in the social media arena.

The party celebrated the milestone with a triumphant statement: “It took just 4 days. Don’t underestimate the power of the youth.”

Founder Abhijeet Dipke also took a swipe at the BJP’s long-standing “world’s largest party” branding, posting on X: “World’s largest party they said.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} From satire to social media phenomenon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From satire to social media phenomenon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Cockroach Janta Party emerged after controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” triggered widespread backlash online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cockroach Janta Party emerged after controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” triggered widespread backlash online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What began as an ironic internet response quickly snowballed into a full-fledged viral movement.

The party brands itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed” and openly describes itself as satire. But beneath the humour lies a sharp critique of unemployment, institutional elitism, political privilege and youth frustration.

Also read - Cockroach Janata Party vs National Parasitic Front: The new political battle brewing in India

Its manifesto includes demands such as:

No post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices

Strict action against deletion of valid votes

Electoral bans for defecting legislators

Action against misinformation by media outlets

Greater representation for women in governance

The movement rapidly gained traction across Instagram, X and meme pages, particularly among young users who embraced the party’s self-aware political humour and anti-establishment tone.

Why the internet is obsessed

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Unlike traditional political campaigns built around rallies and television appearances, the Cockroach Janta Party operates almost entirely through internet culture.

Its content mixes revolutionary-style posters, exaggerated political rhetoric, absurdist memes and Gen-Z humour. Supporters jokingly identify themselves as “survivors” of unemployment, inflation, competitive exams and relentless societal pressure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The movement's explosive growth reflects a broader shift in how younger Indians engage with politics online. Instead of formal ideological mobilisation, digital-native users increasingly channel frustration through satire, irony and meme communities.

That has allowed the Cockroach Janta Party to achieve something remarkable: turning a joke into a participatory political subculture.

The party’s rise has also drawn engagement from mainstream politicians, with Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad previously interacting with the movement online.

BJP still dominates real-world politics

Despite the Instagram milestone, the BJP remains by far India’s most powerful political organisation electorally and organisationally.

The party recently stamped their dominance in the recently-concluded West Bengal assembly elections winning 207 seats while the Trinamool Congress could only muster 80.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON