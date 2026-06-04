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Abhijeet Dipke’s family shifts homes as his political steps spark worries

The Dipkes have temporarily shifted from their home in the MIDC Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, to an undisclosed location.

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 09:35 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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Police stand guard at a private residence in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, even though no one’s home. The occupants left quietly a few days ago, allegedly concerned for their safety as the nation awaits the return of their son. The young man, Boston-based Abhijeet Dipke, 30, got the attention of the political dispensation in Delhi after he gave a clarion call to “meet me at the airport” on June 6.

Abhijeet Dipke will head a protest from Jantar Mantar to the airport, in the national capital to address systemic failures in the education system. (REUTERS)

As the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Dipke’s mission is to address systemic failures in the education system, starting with a peaceful protest from the airport to Jantar Mantar in the capital.

Also Read| Why Cockroach Janata Party has no woman spokesperson? Abhijeet Dipke answers

But, back home, his family is worried.

“Being a father, my concerns are obvious,” said Abhijeet’s father, Bhagwanrao Dipke. “Initially, I tried to convince him to reconsider launching any campaign. However, once a person has made up his mind to do something, there is very little left to say. At this stage, we do not intend to advise him further,” said Dipke, who retired last year as an engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

He said Dipke has invited noted individuals such as educator Sonam Wangchuk, actor Prakash Raj, social activist Vishambhar Chaudhary, and senior journalist Nikhil Wagle to join his protest in New Delhi. “He does not plan to launch a political outfit and he says he will lead his protest within the legal framework,” said Sarode.

 
protest sonam wangchuk new delhi
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