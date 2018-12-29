Cold wave grips Kashmir Valley, Drass shivers at minus 21 degree celsius

A severe cold wave triggered by the bone chilling night temperature continued unabated in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region on Saturday, the Met Office said.

There was no relief from the intense cold in the valley and the Ladakh region as the temperature dropped several notches below the freezing point.

An official of the Met department said the minimum temperature was minus 7.2 degree Celsius in Srinagar.

In Pahalgam, the temperature was minus 8.3 degree Celsius while it was minus 7 degree Celsius in Gulmarg.

At minus 21.1 degree Celsius, Drass recorded the night’s lowest temperature, and the town was coldest in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Even the maximum temperature recorded in Drass on Friday did not rise above the freezing point as it settled at minus 5.5 degree.

Leh recorded minus 17.5 degree and Kargil minus 16.7 degree as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 3.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 4 degrees Celsius, Batote 1 degree Celsius, Bannihal 3.7 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 10:21 IST