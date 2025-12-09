Cold wave grips north India: Snowfall in Himachal, J&K; IMD issues alert for Delhi

Cold conditions swept through Delhi, parts of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir as the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s cold and dense fog warnings for parts of north India came into force on Monday. Shopian in south Kashmir recorded a temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, becoming the coldest place. A boat sails during a foggy morning, in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI)

The IMD had predicted cold wave conditions over central, eastern and northern peninsular India from December 9, and they are expected to start in northwest and western India from December 10 and continue until December 12.

Cold wave conditions in north India

According to the latest bulletin by the agency, cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from December 10 to 13. Punjab may see similar conditions from December 11 to 13.

Vidarbha and Telangana are expected to be affected on December 10 and 11, and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may see them on December 12 and 13.

Dense fog is very likely during early morning hours in isolated pockets of Assam and Manipur from December 10 to 14, and in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on December 10 and 11.

There will be a gradual drop in minimum temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India during the next two days. No major change is expected over the following two days, and a rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius may follow over the next three days, as per IMD.

Snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal

The higher areas of central Kashmir saw light snowfall that made the Srinagar-Leh national highway slippery.

During the night, Srinagar recorded minus 2.5 degrees Celsius. Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest place as the temperature fell to minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, according to an earlier HT report.

Cold wave conditions also spread through the tribal regions of Himachal Pradesh as Rohtang Pass near Manali in Kullu district and other upper areas received snow on Monday.

The Manali-Leh road has been officially closed for vehicles beyond Darcha because of poor conditions, officials said. The route that links the state and Ladakh shuts every winter, as mentioned in another HT report.