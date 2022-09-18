Collar ID will track movement of cheetahs inside Kuno: All you need to know

Cheetah, officially declared extinct in India in 1952, is back in the country, with as many as eight wild cats arriving here from Namibia on Saturday morning. The cheetahs – five females and three males – were subsequently released in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park by prime minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | You imagine PM Modi to focus on jobs, inflation. He's photographing cheetahs: Rahul Gandhi

Officials at Kuno National Park will now closely monitor movements, activities and health status of the cheetahs; the exercise is called ‘animal migration tracking’. This will be done with the help of Satellite Collar IDs, fitted around the cheetahs' neck.

Also Read | Watch: Inside view of customised jet used for bringing cheetahs home from Namibia

How does a Satellite Collar ID work?

These devices have the same GPS as the one found in smartphones or other mobile devices. The GPS chips transmit electronic signals that can be easily detected by satellites.

Also Read | In a cautionary tale, IFS officer explains why did Cheetahs go extinct in 1952

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A collar ID is designed in such a way that it won't be harmed or destroyed due to animal's movements.

What all does the Satellite Collar ID detect?

Besides location of animal, experts can use this device to gather information about the animal's physical condition. These tags also transmit health-related data, on the basis of which, treatment or help can be sent to the animal if needed.

Also Read | Cheetahs now have a grand home in Kuno National Park, but not all are happy

According to Hindustan Times' Hindi-language sister publication Live Hindustan, Kuno has dozens of leopards and hyenas which, officials believe, may harm the cheetahs. Therefore, the GPS tags will also be used to track behaviour of these leopards and hyenas around the cheetahs, the report stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON