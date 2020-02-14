College girl students made to strip to check for periods, NCW orders probe into ‘shameful exercise’

india

The National Commission for Women has ordered an inquiry into stripping of female college students in Gujarat to check if they were menstruating. A panel of the women’s rights body has also been directed to meet the victim students.

68 undergraduate hostellers were lined up in the restroom and forced to remove their undergarments to prove they were not menstruating at the Sahjanand Girls’ Institute College in Gujarat’s Kutch.

The NCW has sought an explanation from the officials in charge of the institute, namely, trustee Pravin Pindora and the principal Rita Raniga. The women’s body said the institute had indulged in a “shameful exercise”.

Kutch University in-charge Vice Chancellor and the Gujarat police chief have also been asked to file a report to the commission.

“NCW has also appraised the Kutch University in-charge Vice Chancellor Darshna Dholakia and the DGP of Gujurat, Shivanand Jha (IPS) to look into the matter thoroughly and report to the Commission at the earliest on their action taken report,” the NCW statement said.

Several women students protested outside the college on Friday against the stripping and the controversial hostel rule barring girls from staying in their rooms when they are menstruating.

The college is run by Hindu sect Swaminarayan and the hostel rules dictate that menstruating women students stay in the basement area, away from the kitchen and the place of worship.

The dean of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute said the girls were not forced to take off their undergarments.

“The matter is related to the hostel. It has nothing to do with the university or college. Everything happened with girls’ permission, nobody was forced for it. Nobody touched them,” said Darshana Dholakia as per a news agency.

She added that an inquiry by the institute’s administrative committee had been ordered and action could be taken against the staff behind the checks.

College trustee Pravin Pindoria said the girls were told about the hostel rules before they took admission, said a news agency.