‘Come see Kumbh of democracy’: PM invites world to India for election tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday referred to the elections in India as the ‘Kumbh of Democracy’ and said that the world must come and see how elections in India take place.

He was addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya representatives from 190 countries in New Delhi.

He said that in the upcoming elections, more than 800 million people will vote and democratically elect a government.

Saying that the electoral mechanism of India is the biggest in the world, the PM said, “I have asked the Election Commission to invite all countries to come for election tourism and come and see how India votes.”

“People should come and see how democracy runs in the blood of Indians and how each Indian, even villagers, participate in the electoral process. The villagers also understand what is happening in the country and votes accordingly,” he said.

Saying that the electoral process of India was a wonder in itself, he said that it can inspire the world.

“If we can organise Kumbh on such a large scale, imagine how huge the arrangements for elections must be and the democratic participation of people in the elections is an inspiration for people who believe in democracy,” he said.

The PM also said that he had asked the election commission and external affairs ministry to invite universities, students, democrats to come and see the ‘Kumbh of Democracy’ and be inspired by it.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 13:32 IST