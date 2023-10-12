Commissioner of railway safety to probe North East Express derailment in Buxar

The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) will probe the North East Express train derailment accident which took place in Bihar’s Buxor district on Wednesday night that killed four passengers and injured at least 30 persons.

A railway board official said that the ninth coach (M-2), 11th (B-7), 16th (B-4) and 15th (B-5) coaches derailed.

“Commissioner of safety (Railways) to investigate the accident. It will be done by Eastern Circle, Kolkata,” Virendra Kumar, chief PRO East Central Railway (ECR) said.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his condolences on the incident.

‘Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss. Will find the root cause of derailment,’ Vaishnaw had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

The accident took place when train number 12506 North East Express going from Anand Vihar Terminus to Kamakhya met with an accident at 9:53pm near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division.

A railway board official said that the ninth coach (M-2), 11th (B-7), 16th (B-4) and 15th (B-5) coaches derailed.

“In this unfortunate incident, 4 passengers died, 4 passengers were seriously injured, and 26 passengers received minor injuries. The railway administration has given an ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the passengers killed in this unfortunate incident. Also, ₹50,000 each was given as ex-gratia to the passengers injured in the accident,” Kumar said.

Senior railways officials were present at the accident site to take stock of the situation.

A special train was pressed into service from Raghunathpur for all passengers to travel from the spot to their respective destinations.

These passengers were provided with food and medical facilities when the train reached Barauni station on Thursday morning.

“Taking immediate action as soon as information about the accident was received, the railway administration, with the help of NDRF, local administration, admitted all the injured to the hospitals of Raghunathpur, Arrah, Buxar and Patna. Operational restoration work is in progress,” a statement from the ECR read.

“Helpline numbers have been shared with an aim to provide information regarding the accident”, the statement said.

