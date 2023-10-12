Northeast Express accident: 5 trains cancelled so far; many diverted due to mishap

Five trains were cancelled while several others were diverted after the Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express train derailed killing at least four and injuring 30 others near Buxar in Bihar on Wednesday night. Railways said that many trains from Patna on the Howrah-Delhi mainline were diverted due to the mishap. (HT Photo)

The Patna-Puri special, Sasaram-Ara passenger special, Ara-BBU special, Patna-DDU special and Patna- BXR trains were cancelled.

According to the railways bulletin released by the East Central Railway, 12 trains were diverted in the down direction on the mainline including Kota-Patna express, Delhi-KYQ express, CSMT-Asansol express, Magadh express, LTT-DBRG express after the accident.

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took stock of the situation and said that key officials were camping at the accident site to assist those affected.

Yadav said that disaster management officials, health department and other district officials were present at the site and extending all possible help.

“It is our priority to ensure the safety of all passengers and extend all possible help to them, helpline numbers have been also released,” he said.

Yadav added that the disaster management officials were also monitoring the situation from the control room.

