Committed to peace in Manipur, says Scindia

The Centre is committed to supporting Manipur’s journey towards peace, development and youth empowerment, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said during his day-long visit to the northeastern state on Thursday. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), reviewed the progress of various projects being implemented in Manipur (ANI)

Scindia, the minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), reviewed the progress of various projects being implemented in Manipur. He also participated in a meeting of the high-level task force on sports for the Northeast.

“Delighted to be in Imphal, Manipur today for Review Meeting on key development schemes and to participate in a High-Level Task Force Meeting on Sports. We remain committed in supporting the State’s journey towards peace, development & youth empowerment,” Scindia said in a post on X.

Shortly after his arrival, Scindia went straight to the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, where he, along with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, chaired the review meeting, a statement said, adding that senior officers made a comprehensive presentation of the status of various projects currently underway in the state.

The minister noted several areas, such as handicrafts and handloom, sports, tourism, international trade, agriculture, particularly palm oil farming, logistics, and the development of national highways that required focused attention for the development of the state, the statement released by the Raj Bhavan added.

“Held valuable discussions and reaffirmed our resolve to advance Manipur’s development and empower its youth,” Scindia said in another post on X, sharing a photograph with Governor Bhalla.

Later, Scindia also participated in the meeting of the high-level task force on sports, which was chaired by the Manipur governor and virtually attended by Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma, Nagaland’s deputy CM Y Patton, and representatives of Meghalaya and Manipur.

“The discussion focussed on — empowering women in sports; identifying talent from rural areas; and leveraging sports as a catalyst for growth…,” Scindia posted on X, sharing photos of the meeting.