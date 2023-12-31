Committed to preserving Ayodhya’s culture, ensuring growth: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of Ayodhya and added that the government was also committed to preserving the heritage of the holy city. Union Minister for Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

During his visit to Ayodhya, the Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Read here: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Amrit Bharat Train in New Delhi

“The city [Ayodhya] is witnessing development due to the vision of the Prime Minister. Today, the Ayodhya Dham station was inaugurated by the prime minister, showcasing a commitment to preserving Ayodhya’s heritage and introducing new facilities. Six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains have been dedicated to India today. These trains connect various parts of the country, including Ayodhya,” Vaishnaw said at a public rally.

The Union railways minister said that the railway sector received renewed impetus during the tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Read here: Rail link plan to Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb shelved due to poor traffic projection: Vaishnaw

“Railways in UP are being developed with a budget of ₹17,100 crore. The PM has dedicated railway projects worth ₹20,300 crore to the country. Every station in Uttar Pradesh has undergone transformation, including the completion of electrification works,” he added.