close_game
close_game
News / India News / Committed to preserving Ayodhya’s culture, ensuring growth: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Committed to preserving Ayodhya’s culture, ensuring growth: Ashwini Vaishnaw

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Dec 31, 2023 01:29 AM IST

The Union railways minister said that the railway sector received renewed impetus during the tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of Ayodhya and added that the government was also committed to preserving the heritage of the holy city.

Union Minister for Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)
Union Minister for Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

During his visit to Ayodhya, the Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Read here: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Amrit Bharat Train in New Delhi

“The city [Ayodhya] is witnessing development due to the vision of the Prime Minister. Today, the Ayodhya Dham station was inaugurated by the prime minister, showcasing a commitment to preserving Ayodhya’s heritage and introducing new facilities. Six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains have been dedicated to India today. These trains connect various parts of the country, including Ayodhya,” Vaishnaw said at a public rally.

The Union railways minister said that the railway sector received renewed impetus during the tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Read here: Rail link plan to Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb shelved due to poor traffic projection: Vaishnaw

“Railways in UP are being developed with a budget of 17,100 crore. The PM has dedicated railway projects worth 20,300 crore to the country. Every station in Uttar Pradesh has undergone transformation, including the completion of electrification works,” he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out