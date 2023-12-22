close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Rail link plan to Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb shelved due to poor traffic projection: Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

Rail link plan to Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb shelved due to poor traffic projection: Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Dec 22, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Kashyap wanted to know the progress made in this regard and the time by which the areas were likely to be connected by rail

Plans to lay new lines for Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh were not taken forward after a survey showed poor traffic projections, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (HT File)
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (HT File)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap raised the issue, saying Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district are important industrial areas.Yet, despite their being a long-standing demand, they are not connected by a rail network, he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kashyap wanted to know the progress made in this regard and the time by which the areas were likely to be connected by rail.

In response, Vaishnaw said, “Survey for a new line between Jagadhari and Paonta Sahib (62 km) has been completed. Another survey from Ghanoli to Dehradun via Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib (216 km) was carried out. However, as per the survey reports, the projects have poor traffic projections. Therefore, (they) could not be taken forward.”

“The Railways’ projects are surveyed/sanctioned/executed zonal railway-wise and not state-wise/district-wise as the Railways’ projects may span across state boundaries. Sanctioning of Railways projects is a continuous and dynamic process of the Indian Railways,” he added.

Vaishnaw said railway infrastructure projects are taken up based on remunerativeness, last-mile connectivity, missing links and alternate routes, augmentation of congested/saturated lines and socio-economic considerations, depending on liabilities of ongoing projects, overall availability of funds and competing demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out