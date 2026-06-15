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Communal stir in Dehradun after BJP worker killed, alleged accused's house bulldozed

The death sparked severe tension in the area, with protesters demanding “bulldozer action” against the accused’ properties.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 07:08 am IST
By Amit Bathla
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A 44-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was killed and his two brothers were injured in an irrigation water dispute between neighbours in Dehradun’s Vikasnagar area late on Saturday, sparking violent protests in the area, with irate crowds demanding immediate action, pelting stones, and setting fire to one of the suspect’s house. Meanwhile, police deployed additional teams and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order, arrested four suspects, and the district administration demolished an alleged illegal construction at the accused’s other house.

Security person at the site as the residence of the alleged accused in Dehradun. Area placed under strict surveillance.(ANI)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Saturday after an argument broke out between the victim, Vinod Kumar, and a neighbour named Imtiyaz over an ongoing irrigation dispute in Bairagiwala village.

“During the incident, members of one group allegedly assaulted the three brothers—Ashok, Vinod, and Rajesh Kumar. They were taken to Lehman Hospital, where Vinod succumbed to his injuries,” said Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobhal.

The death sparked severe tension in the area, with protesters demanding “bulldozer action” against the accused’ properties. The district administration subsequently bulldozed a portion of one of the accused’s house, citing illegal construction. However, irate protesters demanded complete demolition. The administration later in the day demolished the entire house.

 
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