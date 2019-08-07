Communications blackout creates fear, apprehensions

india

New Delhi: There was fear, anger and scepticism among Kashmiris, including students living in other parts of the country on Tuesday over the continued communications blackout in the Valley and amendment of Article 370, which gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir special status.

The J&K government on Sunday night cut off internet, mobile and television services in the Valley, and internet services in Jammu, to deter protest, anticipating trouble when Union home minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill in the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday.

The bill, which sought to divide the state into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh — was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, after it was cleared by the Rajya Sabha the previous day. Shah also introduced a statutory resolution to repeal Article 370, as well as a Constitution Order that effectively nullified Article 35A, which empowered the state to define permanent residents.

While there is no clarity as to when the communication network will be restored in the Valley, several Kashmiris across the country expressed fear and concern about not being able to get in touch with their families back home in Kashmir.

Hadif Nissar, who hails from Anantnag said there was a complete communication blackout in Kashmir and he was not able to talk to his parents and relatives. “We really do not know what is happening over there. We are panicking.”

Nissar, who is also president of Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association in the University of Hyderabad, is sceptical about the future of Kashmir. “I know how the situation has been in Kashmir over the years and I think the situation will turn from bad to worse. The government cannot confine the people to their homes and rule. They are feeling not only insecure but also intimidated,” he said.

Falak Manzoor, 17, of Baramula who is in Kota, Rajasthan to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, for admission to undergraduate medical courses, said that she had last spoken to her parents on Sunday night. “It is a tough time in the Valley, so we are also fretful about the safety of the families back home.”

Tawqeer Hussain, a journalist living in Delhi said that this was the first time that he faced this kind of anxiety about his family who lives in the Valley.

“Internet connection and mobile services had been shut down earlier too, but landline phones used to work. This has happened for the first time in years,” Tawqeer said. “It’s unfortunate the voices of those most affected by that decision haven’t been heard, because they are under a communication blackout,” he added.

Asif Mushtaq, a Delhi resident said that he was planning to go home for Eid on 12 August, but may cancel his tickets, as the situation was tense.

Like many others, he is also in the dark about the condition of his family members and is hoping that they are safe. “I’m planning to cancel my trip now. It is too risky,” added Asif.

The home affairs ministry through an advisory on Monday ordered police chiefs of all states to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri residents, especially students.

“We are keeping a strict vigil especially on the anti-social elements so that law and order situation could be maintained,” said director-general of Rajasthan police (DGP) Bhupendra Singh Yadav .

Another senior official of the police department who requested anonymity said that most of the district SPs have canceled the leave of their subordinates. They have been asked to deploy extra forces in sensitive zones in Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior collector Anurag Choudhary sought information on Kashmiri students studying in different institutions.

Choudhary said, “It’s a duty of the administration to provide security to students and for that, I have asked the authorities of different educational institutions to share information about their whereabouts of Kashmiri students with the administration so that their security could be ensured.”

“The MP Police also on alert and have sent messages to Kashmiri people, that they don’t need to be afraid of anything. If they have any doubt about their security police protection would be provided to them, said DGP VK Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh prohibited celebrations or protests in the state on grounds that it could vitiate the atmosphere.

Amritsar deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon said stringent action will be taken against those found spreading rumors regarding J&K. He asked heads of the educational institutes to create a sense of security among the Kashmiri students studying in their respective institutions. He also directed the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and deputy superintendent of Police (DSPs) to reach out to these students.

Several Kashmiri students in Punjab have begun to return home.

Mariya Gaffar, a Kashmiri student who was at Chandigarh airport said, “Many students did not have money so we have collectively arranged tickets for them. The situation in the valley is uncertain and we do not know for how long the mobile services will remain suspended in Kashmir.”

These students fear that their parents will be worried about them as they live outside the state.

“We don’t know what will happen after going back, and how long this clampdown will remain, but we want to be with our loved ones where we’ll feel safe,” says Javed Bhat.

(With inputs from Gwalior, Jaipur, Chandigarh)

