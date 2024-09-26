'Communists don't believe in God, echo anti-national ideology': CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday attacked the Communist Party of India (Marxist), saying that communists don't believe in God or religion and their ideology is similar to that of anti-nationals. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (ANI)

Yadav, who was addressing a rally in Haryana's Bhiwani, said, “It is very unfortunate to see that our opponent in the constituency is a CPI (M) candidate. Communists don't believe in God or religion and the country doesn't matter to them. Their ideology is similar to that of anti-nationals. In our country, there is not a single state that has a Left government,” Yadav said.

After a gap of thirty-seven years since its lone victory in the Haryana Assembly, the CPI(M) is aiming for a comeback as Congress unexpectedly allocated a constituency to the party for the upcoming elections on October 5.

Om Prakash, CPI(M)’s district secretary for Bhiwani and a state committee member is contesting the Bhiwani assembly seat with Congress party's backing.

This is seen as a win for the CPI(M) even as the state Congress has held firm against other INDIA allies like the Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party.

The BJP has chosen Ghanshyam Saraf, the current MLA and a former minister, to run against Prakash, who used to lead bank employees.

Prakash retired voluntarily as the chief manager of UCO Bank in 2014 and said after submitting his nomination papers that he wants to focus on the issues faced by farmers and workers and also address social matters.

His non-political entity, Jan Sangharsh Samiti, is widely recognised in the community for championing the rights of traders and everyday citizens against any form of oppression, Indian Express reported.

The elections of Haryana assembly polls are slated to be held on October 5 and results of the same will be out on October 8.