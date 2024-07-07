'Compensation for Hathras stampede victims inadequate’: Rahul Gandhi to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath urging to increase the compensation amount for the victims who lost their lives in the Hathras stampede. On Friday morning, Rahul Gandhi met the victims in Hathras.(ANI)

"The compensation announced by the Uttar Pradesh government is very inadequate. I urge that the amount of compensation be increased and it should be given as soon as possible." Gandhi wrote in his letter in Hindi.

Earlier CM Adityanath announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured, reported PTI.

In the letter, Gandhi also urged the UP CM to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment immediately.

On Friday morning, Rahul Gandhi met the victims of the stampede in Hathras.

In the letter dated July 6, Gandhi mentioned that the victims alleged that it was the local administration's negligence which resulted in the tragedy.

Gandhi added that a proper investigation is necessary to ensure no such incidents happen in the future and to restore the faith of these victim families in the justice system.

The Leader of Opposition also pointed out that it is fitting for the guilty to receive "severe punishment".

"In this hour of grief, it is the responsibility of all of us to support the affected families. All the workers of the Congress Party and I myself are available to provide you every possible support in this matter. It is hoped that seeing the seriousness of this entire matter, you will give special priority to the work to be done in relation to the assistance," Gandhi said, reported PTI.

A total of 121 people, mostly women lost their lives in the stampede which happened on July 2 at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's 'satsang', reported PTI.

The UP government on Wednesday appointed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to investigate the tragedy and to identify whether any “conspiracy” was involved behind the stampede.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) helmed by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshreshtha is filing a detailed report to be submitted to the state government.

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in Hathras stampede, was arrested from Delhi by Uttar Pradesh Police which claimed he was the main organiser-fundraiser for the July 2 'satsang' and suspected that self-styled godman Bhole Baba's events were "funded" by a political party.

(with inputs from PTI)