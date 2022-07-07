Complaint against BJP’s Dilip Ghosh for derogatory remarks against CM Mamata

An eight-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urging him to condemn the alleged derogatory remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh against chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

A complaint was also lodged with the police against Ghosh for his remarks. Senior police officials, however, refused to comment on it.

“We are disappointed with the misogynist remarks made by a BJP MP against the chief minister. He has made derogatory statements against Mamata Banerjee and her parents. We condemn this and demand strict punishment. The Governor, as he often tweets his opinions on various issues, should take a stand on this,” said Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, TMC MP.

She was speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Other members of the delegation included senior party leaders, legislators and ministers such as Bratya Basu, Sashi Panja, Mala Roy, Kunal Ghosh, Tapas Roy, Sajda Ahmed and Nayna Bandyopadhyay.

“This is not the first time that Ghosh has made such statements. Earlier he had made derogatory statements against Goddess Durga. We demand that he should render an unconditional public apology and we have demanded the Governor’s intervention,” she added.

Ghosh on Wednesday had allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Banerjee’s family during an interaction at a media conclave. On Thursday he, however, hit back saying that the ruling TMC should send police and arrest him if the party has guts.

“I have just reiterated what Mamata Banerjee herself says. The party, which attacks the Governor every day, is now meeting him and demanding my arrest. They are shameless. I am out on the road. Come and arrest me if you can. I have the guts to call a spade a spade and I will say it again,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile TMC legislator from Basirhat (south) Saptarshi Banerjee lodged a complaint with the Basirhat police station against Ghosh for the latter’s remarks against the chief minister.

“Ghosh’s remarks have defamed every woman of the country. Every Indian should stand up against it,” said Banerjee.

Voicing outrage over the alleged unsavoury comments of Ghosh, TMC general secretary and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has demanded his arrest.

“OUTRAGEOUS! PM @narendramodi, it is ABOUT TIME to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation? Political mud-slinging by the likes of @DilipGhoshBJP continues to REMAIN UNCHECKED. #ShameOnBJP,” Abhishek Banerjee had tweeted on Wednesday.