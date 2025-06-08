A formal complaint was submitted to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday against chief minister Siddaramaiah over alleged negligence leading to the June 4 stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed 11 lives, even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its attack on the Congress leadership in the state. Complaint against SIDDA to governor

In his complaint to the governor, Girish Kumar, a resident of Kottigepalya in Bengaluru, alleged that the chief minister had personally invited the public to participate in the celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory without ensuring adequate safety arrangements.

The complaint also questioned the state government’s decision to host a grand reception for a private cricket franchise like RCB, claiming that IPL is a commercial venture driven by profit motives rather than national pride. “Players are bought by franchises and play for money, not for the country or the state,” the letter alleged, pointing out that such celebrations were not extended to national heroes such as soldiers or Olympic athletes.

The complainant also criticised deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar for receiving the RCB team at the airport, calling it excessive and unwarranted. He alleged that the government failed in its duty to protect citizens and demanded that those responsible for the mismanagement be held accountable.

The letter urged the Governor to take the issue seriously and initiate necessary action against those responsible for the fatal lapse in public safety. A victims family alleged that no government official visited them since three days.

“My son was mad about cricket and worshipped Virat Kohli like a god. From the age of five till seventeen, all he ever spoke about was Virat’’ Mariyamma , mother of Shiva Linga (17) who died in stampede told reporters. He wanted to be like him. But all he got from Virat was death,” said the mother . Shivalingas parents originally from Yadagiri district and came to city a decade back and working as labourers in cement brick manufacturing unit in Sonnuru.

“We are a very poor family, just like many others from this region. We had moved to Bengaluru and were doing labourers work to survive. It has been three days since my son died, but not a single official has visited our home. We have received no help from the government either,” she added.

The stampede on June 4 evening occurred in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team’s maiden IPL victory celebrations. At least 11 people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday increased the compensation amount announced for the kin of the deceased in the stadium stampede from ₹10 to ₹25 lakh per family, the government said in a statement.

A political slugfest over the incident continued, with senior BJP leader and Union minister of state Shobha Karandlaje alleging that CM Siddaramiah and his deputy Shivakumar have “blood on their hands”, holding them directly responsible for the stampede and demanded their resignation.

(With agency inputs)