Complaint against Visva Bharati V-C

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:41 IST

The non-teaching staff association of Visva Bharati has written to the Prime Minister, demanding that the vice-chancellor attend office on time.

“Your good self has requested all government employees to come to office at 9:30am whereas vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati regularly comes to the office after 2:30 pm and no employee can get him in the first half of the office. He forces other staff to stay at his office beyond office hours i.e. up to 10 pm,” the association wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister on September 7.

The Prime Minister is the chancellor of Visva Bharati, a central university. The association has been on an indefinite sit-in since August 31 on a number of issues.

Vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty refused to comment. “I do not speak to the media. Please get in touch with the public relations officer,” Chakraborty said.

Anirban Sircar, the public relations officer, neither took calls nor responded to the questions sent through text message and WhatsApp.

