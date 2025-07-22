Completed fuel switch inspections, no issues found: Air India

New Delhi: Air India, on Monday, announced that it has completed inspections of the fuel control switches on all its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, in line with directives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The civil aviation regulator mandated all Indian airlines to inspect the fuel switch controls of specified aircraft models by July 21. (Representational image)

“Air India has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet. In the inspections, no issues were found with the said locking mechanism. Air India had started voluntary inspections on 12 July and completed them within the prescribed time limit set by the DGCA. The same has been communicated to the regulator. Air India remains committed to the safety of passengers and crew members,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Boeing 737 aircraft are part of the fleet of Air India Express, Air India’s low cost subsidiary.

“With this, the two airlines have complied with the directives of the DGCA issued on July 14, 2025,” the spokesperson added.

Fuel control switches are critical cockpit components that regulate the flow of fuel to the engines. They play a vital role during engine start-up, in-flight operations, shutdowns, and emergencies.

The DGCA had directed to conduct the inspection two days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report on the AI 171 crash.

The civil aviation regulator mandated all Indian airlines to inspect the fuel switch controls of specified aircraft models by July 21, 2025, referring to a 2018 safety notice issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Strict adherence to the timeline is essential to ensure continued airworthiness and safety of operations,” the DGCA instructed.

The DGCA order stated, “It has come to the notice of DGCA, that several operators - internationally as well as domestic - have initiated inspection on their aircraft fleet as per the SAIB...”

“In the view of above, all airline operators of the affected aircraft are hereby advised to complete the inspection required under SAIB... dated 17th December 2018, no later than 21st July 2025. Inspection plan and report after accomplishment of Inspection shall be submitted to this office under intimation to Regional Office concerned,” it ordered.