‘Totally lacklustre’: Congress on Budget 2026, says no clarity on fund allocation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the Union Budget 2026-27 "totally lacklustre" in among the most caustic Opposition reactions on Sunday. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the budget did not live up to the hype. (PTI)

In his post on X, Ramesh said there was a lack of transparency and the budget couldn't live up to the hype. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not clarify budget allocations for several major programmes in her speech, he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said to reporters," I will speak tomorrow, using the platform provided by Parliament." The budget session continues tomorrow.

Ramesh, the Congress comms incharge, wrote on X: “While the documents need to be studied in detail, it is clear after 90 mins that Budget 2026/27 falls woefully short of the hype that was generated about it. It was totally lacklustre. The speech was also non-transparent since it gave no idea whatsoever of budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also reacted with disappointment. “We got very few details. There were three-four headlines. But we were waiting for the All India Institute of Ayurveda. Where is it?” he said.

Kerala is set for elections this year.