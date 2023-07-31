Home / India News / Concerns raised in LS over teacher shortage in govt schools in backward districts

Concerns raised in LS over teacher shortage in govt schools in backward districts

ByAman Singh
Jul 31, 2023 05:33 PM IST

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said education is a subject of the concurrent list and the central government’s responsibility is to provide economic support to the state governments

Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2pm on Monday following protests by the opposition which demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi address Parliament on the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was replying to queries on government schools in backward regions. (File photo)
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was replying to queries on government schools in backward regions. (File photo)

Ahead of the adjournment, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey raised concerns on the condition of state-run schools during Question Hour. He brought up the problem of shortage of teachers in schools and colleges in the backward districts of India.

“Those who get the job mostly belong to the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ICSE (India Certificate of Secondary Education) boards. The state-run schools cannot pop up like that in education. Even after spending money, the schools run by the state governments, especially in Jharkhand have a high shortage of teachers,” Dubey asked. He also enquired in what ways the central government would ensure that state-run schools would be brought at par with the other schools through the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Responding to the queries, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Education is a subject of the concurrent list. The central government’s responsibility is to provide economic support to the state governments. Its implementation’s responsibility lies with the central government.”

But Pradhan said he will speak with the state governments on how the issue of shortage of teachers and better utilization of funds can be made.

At the beginning of the session, Speaker Om Birla announced that a parliamentary delegation from Malawi is visiting India to watch the proceedings of the House. He welcomed the foreign delegation and wished them a good stay in the country.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out