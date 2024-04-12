‘Condemnable’: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt's deployment of cops dressed as priests in Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the state government for deploying police officials dressed like pujaris in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the state government for deploying police officials dressed like pujaris in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.(X(formerly Twitter))

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Yadav shared a purported video of cops dressed like pujaris inside the temple. In his post, the former Uttar Pradesh CM questioned if according to the 'police manual' it was allowed to have police officials dressed as priests in temples. Condemning the orders, he urged the UP government to suspend those behind the move.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"According to which 'police manual' is it correct to have policemen dressed as priests? Those who give such orders should be suspended. If tomorrow any thug takes advantage of this and loots the innocent public, then what will the UP government and administration answer? Condemnable!," wrote Yadav on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ| Akhilesh to launch INDIA bloc’s joint campaign from Pilibhit

What Varanasi Police Commissioner said on deployment of police officials dressed like priests

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Aggarwal has said that the new initiative is aimed at managing huge rush at the temple. He informed that devotees tend to respect and follow instructions of priests

"Devotees from various parts of the country visit the temple every day. We want them to go back with a positive feeling and achieve a sense of fulfilment regarding their visit. However, as the crowd is also extreme on a daily basis, we need to ensure that it keeps moving so that everyone can have a good glance at the deity," Varanasi Police Commissioner told Good News Today.

"Devotees often complain about police officers pushing them during their temple visit. However, they easily listen to priests as they feel respect and warmth towards them," he added.

The Varanasi Police Commissioner revealed that such police officials dressed as priests would follow a 'no-touch policy' to ensure that devotees no longer complain about pushing or other forms of ill-treatment.