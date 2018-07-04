 ‘Confident’ Karnataka govt will waive farmers’ loans, says Rahul Gandhi | india news | Hindustan Times
‘Confident’ Karnataka govt will waive farmers’ loans, says Rahul Gandhi

The Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is expected to announce a crop loan waiver in its budget to be presented on Thursday.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2018 21:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacts with farmers.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacts with farmers.(File Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will act on its promise of waiving farm loans in its budget and make the state a “beacon of hope” for farmers in the country.

Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the state budget on Thursday.

“On the eve of the Karnataka Budget, I’m confident our Congress-JDS coalition Government will act on our commitment to waive farmer loans and to make farming more profitable.”

“This budget is an opportunity for our Government to make Karnataka a beacon of hope for farmers all across India,” he tweeted.

The Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government is expected to announce a crop loan waiver in its budget to relieve farmers of their distress due to drought for successive years.

