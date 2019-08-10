‘Confirm before you post things’: Santhosh on Kerala BJP leader’s J&K LG tweet

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:07 IST

BL Santhosh, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary (organisation), on Saturday checked his party colleague from Kerala for putting out a tweet about the appointment of a new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir, which is based on hearsay.

Last week, Parliament had passed a resolution supporting the presidential order dissolving Article 370 which conferred Jammu and Kashmir special status. A bill was passed to reorganise the state into two Union Territories, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

No official announcement has been made about the Lt Governor of the newly carved out Union Territory. However, social media has been abuzz with reports of Vijay Kumar, who is currently an advisor to the Governor Satpal Malik, being appointed for the role.

IPS officer from 1975-batch of Tamil Nadu cadre, Vijay Kumar led a special task force that launched ‘Operation Cocoon’ which killed the Indian bandit Veerappan, a sandalwood smuggler.

While M Ganeshan, whose twitter page indicates that he is a BJP party general secretary from the Kerala unit, put out a tweet referring to Kumar’s appointment, Bharatiya Janata Party’s BL Santhosh denied the reports and advised him to delete the tweet.

M Ganeshan, whose twitter page indicates that he is a BJP party general secretary from the Kerala unit, later deleted his tweet. ( Screenshot /Twitter )

“Who told you this ..!? Please delete this misleading tweet ... Confirm before you post such things ..,” BL Santhosh replied on the post.

Santhosh, who was last month appointed as general secretary in place of Ram Lal, also advised his colleague not to put out unconfirmed news. Ganeshan later deleted his tweet.

