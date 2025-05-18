Cong attacks govt after only 1 of its nominees picked to amplify Op Sindoor stance

The Congress has accused the government of “complete insincerity” and playing “cheap political games” after only one of its four nominees for delegations to be sent to world capitals to articulate India’s anti-terror stance post-Operation Sindoor were chosen. It, however, underlined that the four of its leaders, included in the delegations at the government’s instance, will go and make their contributions. The inclusion of lawmaker Shashi Tharoor a former UN diplomat and ex-minister of state for external affairs, sparked a row after the Congress said it did not name him. (ANI)

In a statement issued at 12.06am on Sunday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Congress would not stoop to “the pathetic level” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ramesh said the main Opposition party will always uphold the finest traditions of Parliamentary democracy and not play partisan politics on national security issues like the BJP does.

Ramesh reiterated the Congress’s demand for a special session of parliament. “These delegations should not, however, divert attention from...[Congress]’s demands to have all-party meetings chaired by the PM [Prime Minister] and for a special session of Parliament to reiterate the resolution adopted on Feb 22, 1994, while also taking note of developments thereafter,” he said, referring to Parliament’s unanimous 1994 resolution reiterating Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and has to be liberated.

Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition leader in Lok Sabha, nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Sayed Naseer Hussain, and Amrinder Singh Raja “Warring” Brar for the delegations. The government picked Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, and Salman Khurshid.

Ramesh said most regrettably, only one of the four names the party suggested has been included. “This proves the complete insincerity of the Modi government and shows the cheap political games it always plays on serious national issues,” said Ramesh.

He said the government asked for four names to represent the main Opposition party in the delegations being sent abroad to explain India’s stance on terrorism from Pakistan. Ramesh added that Gandhi conveyed these four names to the parliamentary affairs minister, Kiren Rijiju, by 12 noon on May 16th. “Very late tonight [Saturday], the full list of members of all delegations has been officially released.”

The government on Saturday announced the names of the leaders who would travel to international capitals to promote India’s stance on Operation Sindoor globally. But the inclusion of Tharoor, a former UN diplomat and former minister of state for external affairs, sparked a row after the Congress said it did not name him.

Tewari and Khurshid have not spoken about the nominations. Tharoor said he was honoured to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present India’s point of view. “When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!”

The delegations will also include BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, Janata Dal (United)’s Sanjay Jha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar’s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, sparking a series of attacks and counter-attacks. The military hostilities stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding after a four-day fight.