Cong, BJP in fresh war of words over Davinder

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:35 IST

New Delhi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday cited Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh’s arrest for alleged militant links and said questions will now arise about the real culprits behind the last year Pulwama attack. The comments prompted a sharp reaction from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which hit out at the Congress for absolving Pakistan of its role in the attack.

Singh was arrested on Saturday while on his way to Jammu along with a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militant and his two accomplices

Chowdhury said the reaction of the “troll regiment of the [BJP’s ideological fountainhead] RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh]” would have been “more strident and vociferous” had Singh been “Davinder Khan”. “Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of colour, creed, and religion,” Chowdhury tweeted. “Now the question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it.”

A car bomb attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February last year left 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war. The attack prompted India to carry out an airstrike on a Jaish-e-Muhammad camp in Pakistan after the group claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan captured and later handed back Wing Commander after Abhinandan’s MiG-21 jet was shot down during a brief dogfight between Indian and Pakistani warplanes a day after the strikes.

Chowdhury said Singh’s arrest has exposed a chink in the armour.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra hit back and asked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, whether they have any doubt about who the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack were. “If you believe Pakistan was not behind it, then you should tell us clearly as to who was involved?” Patra asked.

Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of working as an ally of Pakistan and blamed the Congress for linking religion to terror attacks to target the Hindus. He said Congress leaders have invented terms like “saffron terror” and “Hindu terror”, and had even linked the RSS to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. “The Congress is best at attacking India and defending and protecting Pakistan.”

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala wondered whether Singh was a “mere pawn” and sought clarifications from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and a thorough probe.

“At whose instance was Davinder Singh acting and bringing terrorists to Delhi as reported. Are there any people who are in the echelons of power who are involved with him [Singh]. Is there a larger conspiracy? Is he only a pawn or a carrier in the larger conspiracy that is unleashed?” he asked.

Surjewala said these are the questions that Modi and Shah need to answer. He added the two should take note of this entire issue and carry out a thorough investigation. “I find this story preposterous and I find his explanation hogwash,” he said. “For how long has he been acting as a conduit for terrorists and other terror factories. Was Davinder Singh connected to the 2001 Parliament attack? What is Davinder Singh’s connection with the Pulwama attack, where he was posted as DSP [deputy superintendent of police], and 42 of our soldiers lost their lives,” he asked. “What is this conspiracy is what the nation wants to know.”

In a letter to his lawyer Sushil Kumar, Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru had said he helped one of the terrorists killed in the assault and arranged his stay in Delhi at the behest of Jammu and Kashmir police’s Special Task Force and Singh.

Surjewala said Singh was posted there when the Pulwama attack happened. He also asked as to where did the RDX in Pulwama attack come from.