Cong, BJP lock horns over yatras ahead of K’taka assembly polls

The Congress on Sunday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the “claims” made by the ruling party in the “Janaspandana” programme meant to celebrate the three years of the BJP rule in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, Congress MLA and the leader of opposition in the state assembly, led the charge, attacking chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over allegations of corruption, the situation in Bengaluru and lack of development among other issues.

The two main national parties in Karnataka -- BJP and Congress -- have locked horns over the yatra or march by them ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“@BSBommai has challenged us to beat @BJP4Karnataka’s yatra. Why should we compete with them? Empty chairs clearly indicate that people have only rejected their ‘jatre’,” Siddaramaiah said in a series of posts on Twitter.

With the Karnataka assembly elections barely a year away, the Congress has turned up the heat on the BJP as it looks to capitalise on the mistakes of the ruling party, its alledged lack of developmental schemes, poor quality and speed of infrastructure creation, corruption and the recent flooding in Bengaluru which has become a blame game between the two.

The heated exchange is expected to continue in the monsoon session of the state legislature that starts from Monday.

There have also been at least three communal murders in the coastal districts of Karnataka in a span of 10 days between July 19 and July 28, which has added to tensions in these parts and between the two political parties.

The BJP is also facing infighting as the cabinet expansion has been delayed and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding almost a quarter of the portfolios. Out of the 34 cabinet berths, there are five vacancies and the BJP has been reluctant to fill these as it could fuel the already simmering tensions within the party and its leaders.

The Congress is hoping to mobilise more people on issues of price rise, corruption and other allegations against the BJP in its “Bharat Jodo Yatra” that has commenced in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and is scheduled to cross Karnataka soon.

Congress party president DK Shivakumar on Sunday held meetings in Ballari district to mobilise support for the yatra which is being led by Rahul Gandhi, the former national president of the Congress.

“This historic yatra will enter Karnataka on September 30, pass through various districts and enter Bellary. As Bellary district is a constituency full of political power for Sonia Gandhi, it is Rahul Gandhi’s wish to hold a massive convention here,” Shivakumar said on Sunday.

Karnataka is an important state for the BJP and Congress and are leaving nothing to chance in trying to return to power.

For the Congress, Karnataka is a beacon of hope as it sees the party fail in several other state elections but has a strong presence in the southern state.

For the BJP, Karnataka is considered the gateway for other southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where it has little presence in terms of being in power of elected representatives.

For HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), Karnataka elections and the limited seats it gets is its only chance of survival for the regional outfit.

The BJP hit out at the Congress and its yatra.

“In the name of Bharat Jodo, they show their faith to the fake Gandhi family. In the name of Siddaramotsava, they fight over the chief minister’s chair. For public awareness, through public response We are paying the price. Dear @siddaramaiah, aren’t yours just power-centred conventions?” the BJP said in its official Twitter handle.

“Does @INCIndia, which has started a new political re-branding exercise, have the courage to tell the people the truth? Will it tell the people that their senior congress leaders went against Mahatma Gandhi & decided to #BharatThodo by agreeing to Jinnah’s partition?” said K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education.

“It is ironic to see @INCIndia, which has seen disillusioned senior leaders leave the party, take up a yatra claiming to unite our people. Let them stop their internal #CongressChodo first. People are not amused by their latest PR gimmick,” he said.