PTI |
Jan 18, 2025 01:47 PM IST

Kochi, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday criticised the left government in the state for permitting a company embroiled in the Delhi liquor policy scam, to start a brewery in Palakkad district.

Cong criticises brewery permission given to a company embroiled in Delhi liquor policy scam

Speaking to media, he also alleged that the project violates the government's new liquor policy.

"The company purchased the land in Palakkad two years ago, to set up a college, and its owner has been arrested in connection with the scam," he said.

Satheesan questioned why the government held secret discussions with the company and excluded others from the process.

Highlighting the severe groundwater scarcity in Palakkad, Satheesan accused Excise Minister M B Rajesh of jeopardising the drinking water needs of his own district by promoting the project.

The Excise Minister's statements on the matter were outright lies, he charged.

"Minister is trying to create an impression that there is a rift between me and Ramesh Chennithala. However, there is no such difference," Satheesan said.

"If any disagreement arises, we will resolve it through discussions," he added.

"Congress would launch strong agitation against the project," Satheesan said.

On Friday, M B Rajesh called the corruption charges levelled against the project as "politically motivated".

He said that both V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala were "competing with each other" to level the allegations "for political gains" and to "get an advantage within their party".

On Thursday, both the Congress leaders questioned the permission given by the Left government to Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd to start a brewery in the Palakkad district and alleged that there was corruption behind the decision.

Reiterating his allegations of corruption, Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said that the permission was granted to the company without inviting even a tender. He also added that Congress will launch strong agitations against the project.

On Wednesday, the cabinet granted approval to Oasis to start the plant at Kanchikode in the Palakkad district, subject to compliance with the existing guidelines and conditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

