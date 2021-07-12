Cong demands judicial probe into corruption allegations against CM BSY

Bengaluru Lashing out at chief minister Yediyurappa for his alleged involvement in wide scale corruption, BS Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior Congress legislator and former state president of the party, on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into the possible involvement of the chief minister in corruption cases and said that the latter has no moral right to remain in the top post after such allegations. Rao who is in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Goa and All India Congress Committee spokesperson, Prof. Gourav Vallabh, while addressing the media on Sunday demanded Yediyurappa’s resignation over corruption charges.

“Mr. B.S. Yediyurappa has no moral right to remain the chief minister after allegations of such serious nature and of direct involvement. Karnataka chief minister Mr. B.S. Yediyurappa should resign immediately from the post of CM,” Rao said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that a judicial probe must be initiated under the supervision of the chief justice of Karnataka to uncover the “entire matter” and send the culprits behind bars.

“We urge central agencies like CBI, ED and IT authorities to carry out an exhaustive investigation and uncover the truth. They should not be just lap dogs of the BJP, they should act independently and these are serious allegations, serious revelations made by a very responsible individual and this has been happening at a very-very regular interval and these things are in the notice of the BJP leadership, national leadership, but, they are not acting, they are not doing anything, the biggest question is ‘Why’?” Rao said.

The Congress has been piling on the pressure against the 78-year-old CM who already faces uncertainty over continuing in the top post over allegations of corruption, levelled by his own colleagues from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Yediyurappa government and the CM himself, there have been so many exposes on him, right from the time when the coalition government was being toppled. There were audio recording which Mr. Yediyurappa admitted that it was his own voice, where he is trying to bribe the opposite party MLAs offering huge sums of money, also speaking about how he can manage Supreme Court Judges, how he can manage speaker and this is on record on the audio tapes and the CM had admitted that it was his own voice,” Rao further added.

Multiple cases of corruption have been resurfacing against Yediyurappa in recent times which are likely to add to the challenges of the chief minister who wished to remain in power for the next two years until the 2023 assembly elections.

Questioning why the BJP at the centre are quite on the issue, Rao said, “BJP Government in Karnataka headed by CM B.S. Yediyurappa is allegedly involved in the most brazen acts of corruption and misuse of power. The undue interference in day-to-day administration by his maverick younger son B.Y. Vijayendra and other close relatives are allegedly involved in many cases. Despite facing embarrassing situations arising from serious allegations made by the aggrieved sections who have dragged the CM and his family members to court seeking justice, there is no sign of either remorse or repentance on the part of CM B.S. Yediyurappa and his kith and kin.”

Rao alleged that a qualified senior engineer had to cough up ₹9.75 crore to “satisfy the greed of the CM’s close relatives”.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.