‘Cong govt sold papers for all exams’: PM Modi's big charge in poll-bound Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the ruling Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the paper leak issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kota.(BJP/X)

While addressing a rally in Kota, the prime minister said that he guarantees actions against those involved in the paper leaks if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms a government in the state.

“Students from all across the country come to Kota for education purposes,” the prime minister said. “Congress party has destroyed the dreams of the youth repeatedly in the last five years. Congress sold papers for all exams. I want to assure you the one involved in the paper leak, will be sent behind bars. This is the guarantee of Modi," he added.

Continuing his attack, PM Modi said the Congress would inflict more damage on the state if it remained in power.

He also alleged that rallies by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) are being held openly with the state's sanction.

"PFI rally is being carried out in full police protection; the longer such a Congress government remains in power, the more damage it will inflict on Rajasthan," the PM said.

The PFI was banned by the Centre in September last year over its alleged links with terror activities and association with global terrorist organisations like ISIS.

Modi also claimed that the people of Rajasthan have “intense anger” towards the Gehlot government.

"I have never seen such intense anger against the Congress government in Rajasthan before. The youth of Rajasthan want freedom from Congress. Women, farmers, traders, businessmen and shopkeepers of Rajasthan all want freedom from Congress. These people are the people who will take the lead in creating a Congress-free India," he said.

Rajasthan will go to the assembly election on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 legislative assembly elections and formed the government.

In the next assembly elections in 2018, the Congress won 100 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.

