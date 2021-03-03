Cong hits back as MP minister tweets cigarettes were flown to Bhopal for Nehru
The Congress on Wednesday hit out at state minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang after he tweeted a screenshot from Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhawan’s website saying Jawaharlal Nehru’s favourite cigarettes were flown to Bhopal during one of his visits to the state when the staff of the governor’s house where he was staying realised they were unavailable.
PC Sharma, a Congress lawmaker, reacted to Sarang’s tweet saying the minister should check the price tag of clothes Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears. “Everybody knows the rate of a suit worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in 2016. They should teach their leaders first about simplicity. BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] leaders left with no issue to attack Congress leaders are coming up with anecdotes.”
The screenshot Sarang tweeted read: “On a visit of Jawahar Lal Nehru to Bhopal, the Raj Bhavan staff realized that the favourite cigarette brand of Nehruji ‘555’ was not available in the Raj Bhavan. Nehruji used to have a cigarette after his meals. The staff immediately sent a plane to Indore for air-lifting Nehruji’s favourite pack, which was kept ready at Indore airport.”
Also Read | ‘Another Vyapam’: Agriculture officers recruitment exam candidates allege fixing
People aware of the matter said Hari Vinayak Pataskar, who served as Madhya Pradesh governor from 1957 to 1965, wrote this in his diary. Later, it was uploaded on the website.
A Raj Bhavan official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said every governor has shared interesting stories and anecdotes after leaving the office. When Pataskar’s tenure ended, he handed over his dairy to Raj Bhavan officials in 1965, a year after Nehru passed away. It was unclear when were the contents of the diary uploaded to the Raj Bhawan website.
Sarang claimed Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, and the family of Congress leader and his great-grandson, Rahul Gandhi, have lived in luxury and did nothing for the people of India. “Their luxury and high standard of living can be understood with this [Pataskar] anecdote.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong hits back as MP minister tweets cigarettes were flown to Bhopal for Nehru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to fund Nepal for reconstruction of three Cultural Heritage projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED takes possession of property of Bihar shelter home case accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand budget session: Chamoli cloud burst dominates Day 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar to travel to Bangladesh tomorrow to prepare for PM Modi’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Covid vaccines to be administered 24x7, says Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s Hindutva push not in line with Tamil Nadu ally AIADMK
- BJP leader Tejasvi Surya has called the DMK's ideology "anti-Hindu”.The problem is that the AIADMK , the senior partner of the alliance of which the BJP is a part, has the same beliefs and ideologies as the DMK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana thwarts China-based hacker's bid to target power set
- The CERT-In has reported from a trusted source that China-based "Threat actor Group Command and Control" servers are trying to communicate with systems belonging to Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caller abuses PM Modi’s mother on BBC show, sparks outrage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Biggest gift’: Residents along LoC in J&K welcome India-Pakistan ceasefire
- A resident in a village along the LoC said that dozens of families had migrated from villages as they wanted to escape from the daily shelling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Norway to work together in marine spatial planning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines will be administered 24X7, says Harsh Vardhan
- The second phase of vaccination commenced all over the country from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Prevention better than cure’: Aviation minister Puri gets Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets life sentence for killing wife with sword at family court in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox