Cong leader’s support to Dileep spurs political row

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener and senior Congress leader Adoor Prakash on Tuesday spurred backlash after he expressed support for actor Dileep, acquitted a day earlier in the case of an abduction and gang rape of an actress in 2017. Dileep

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the first phase of local body elections in Kerala, Prakash said, “We are always with the survivor. My opinion is that she should get justice. At the same time, it is difficult to reject the stand of the court.”

“Even as we say that we stand with the actress, everyone should get justice. Dileep has got justice, I feel. I have a personal rapport with him. Dileep has himself stated that the case against him was fabricated under the leadership of a senior woman police officer,” he added.

When asked about his opinion on the State planning to appeal against the verdict, Prakash replied, “The state would naturally appeal against it. It has no other job. We have a state government that is looking to harass everyone.”

Prakash later backtracked from the remarks. “Not everything I said was reported. Only selective parts were highlighted, and that is what led to this misunderstanding among the public. What I clearly stated was that the survivor has not yet received justice. At the same time, when a judgment is delivered by a court of law, rejecting the court itself is difficult for me to endorse,” he said.

The remarks spurred a range of reactions from across the political spectrum.

Addressing a press conference in Kannur, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday reiterated that the State stands in solidarity with the survivor and will extend all assistance in appealing against the trial court verdict. “The state government has always adopted a stand of remaining steadfast with the cause espoused by the survivor in the case. It will continue to do so in the future too. The UDF convener’s remarks reflect the politics of the UDF. The larger society remains with the survivor,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader MM Hassan said Prakash’s remarks may be his “personal opinion”.

“As a party, we completely stand with the survivor. Even though six out of 10 accused have been termed guilty, there is a feeling that the survivor has not got justice. There are certainly higher courts where it can be appealed against,” said Hassan.

The remarks came in the backdrop of the serious rape allegations against now-expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The Palakkad MLA, who faces charges of rape, criminal intimidation, forced abortion and grievous physical hurt across two FIRs, is still absconding even though courts have prevented his arrest.

On Monday, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court found six of the 10 accused, including the first accused ‘Pulsar’ Suni, guilty of charges including gangrape, kidnapping, criminal intimidation etc. At the same time, the court acquitted actor Dileep, the eighth accused, after finding that the prosecution failed to prove the charge of conspiracy against him.

The prosecution had argued that Dileep orchestrated the attack on the actress in 2017 as part of a personal grudge he held against her for the latter’s involvement in his divorce from actress Manju Warrier and his extramarital affair with actress Kavya Madhavan. The sentencing of the case is scheduled on Friday, December 12.