Cong MP moves motion against FM for calling Rahul Gandhi 'doomsday man of India'
Congress Member of Parliament TN Prathapan on Saturday moved a notice for privilege motion against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her 'Doomsday man of India' remark against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.
The Finance Minister had made the remark during her response to the budget debate today in Lok Sabha earlier in the day.
"Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitaraman abused Rahul Gandhi as 'Doomsday man of India', accused that Rahul Gandhi, an elected member in the house, has joined with fringe element groups and that he is demeaning the country. This is an utter breach of privilege," the notice said.
He further asked on what basis Sitaraman had accused Gandhi of being a "destructive force in the country" and said that the use of such words is an "attack on the pride and privilege of the Parliament".
"We cannot entertain a tendency of branding dissent voices and criticisms as fringe or destructive or anti-national," he added.
Sitharaman in her reply had also accused Gandhi of creating "fake" narratives on various issues and said that he is probably becoming the "Doomsday man of India".
"The veteran leader is building fake narratives identifying with the break India fringe group and is constantly abusing the constitutional heads of the nation. I am scared that the veteran leader is probably becoming 'doomsday man of India'. The Opposition is being led by the 'Doomsday man'," she said.
Sitharaman further said that the Congress leader has been constantly insulting India by not 'trusting' the nation.
"I remember what he said about the Covid-19 pandemic. I don't want to waste the time of the House by repeating the same but in summary, it was like I will continue to demean India," she had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on India’s first dolphin research centre to start soon in Patna
- The dolphin is a highly endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and was declared the National Aquatic Animal in 2009.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Amit Shah said on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in 'one-China policy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Indian Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMCH alumni association appeals to Nitish Kumar to preserve old buildings
- Some of the structures in the PMCH are almost 100 years old and are close to heritage status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement gave voice to nation: Khurshid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's 2nd Covid-19 vaccine drive starts today: Here is all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai police bust major drug trafficking racket, arrest 2 gang members
- The gang used to transport the drugs in tempos by concealing them between sacks of coconuts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on Feb 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MP moves motion against FM for calling Rahul Gandhi 'doomsday man of India'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman among two Maoists killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh
- This was the fifth gun battle between the police and Maoists in Balaghat division over the past six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level committee approves Rs 3,113 cr for 5 states as disaster relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox