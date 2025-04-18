Menu Explore
Cong on US visa revocation cases of Indian students: ‘Will Jaishankar…’

PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 11:47 AM IST

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a press statement issued by the American Immigration Lawyers Association, and said it is “cause for concern”

The Congress on Friday expressed concern over the American Immigration Lawyers Association's claim that out of the 327 visa revocation cases of international students collected by it so far, 50% are Indians, and asked whether External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will take up the issue with his US counterpart.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(PTI file)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(PTI file)

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X a press statement issued on Thursday by the American Immigration Lawyers Association, and said it is "cause for concern to us in India".

ALSO READ: Harvard, Stanford and more: US immigration authorities revoke student visas at major colleges

‘Reasons for visa revocation random, unclear’: Cong

"Out of the 327 visa revocation cases of international students collected by the organisation so far, 50% are Indians. The reasons for revocation are random and unclear. There is growing fear and apprehension," Ramesh said.

"Will the External Affairs Minister take note and raise the concern with his US counterpart? Ramesh said and tagged Jaishankar.

ALSO READ: As new US immigration rules kick in, a warning for H-1B visa holders

"The Department of State (DOS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are aggressively targeting international students, including those without a history of protest, for visa revocation, termination of their status, and removal," the American Immigration Lawyers Association statement said.

AILA collected 327 reports of visa revocations and Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) terminations from attorneys, students, and university employees, it said.

"Of these reports - 50 percent of these students were from India, followed by 14 percent from China. Other significant countries represented in this data include South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh," the statement said.

