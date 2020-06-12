e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cong slams MP govt for engaging ‘teachers’ in liquor sale, order cancelled

Cong slams MP govt for engaging ‘teachers’ in liquor sale, order cancelled

BJP said Congress was misleading the people of the state by falsely claiming that teachers were deployed to sell liquor by the administration.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:57 IST
Anupam Pateriya | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Anupam Pateriya | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
The district administration says no teacher was involved in the temporary duty for the sale of liquor at the government controlled vends.
The district administration says no teacher was involved in the temporary duty for the sale of liquor at the government controlled vends.(HT Photo/Representative)
         

An order, asking a few employees of a Madhya Pradesh polytechnic college to temporarily run some state-controlled liquor vends owing to a manpower shortage, was withdrawn after Congress accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of engaging ‘teachers’ in the sale of liquor.

Congress’ attack followed an order by the administration of Sagar district asking a government polytechnic college to temporarily deploy staff for managing country made/ Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) shops in the district.

It was promptly followed by the institute principal Dr YP Singh, who issued an order cancelling summer vacation of five employees and assigning them to the task.

The principal’s order dated June 10, 2020 said, “The employees are hereby assigned the duty to run country made/IMFL shops from June 11 as per the district collector’s order dated June 9, 2020.”

The reassigned employees included a technical assistant, a lab technician, a mechanic and two skilled assistants.

State Congress leader and former union minister Arun Yadav said the BJP government had indulged in a shameless act.

“Earlier, women police personnel were engaged in the sale of liquor. Now, teachers will do the same. Those who are responsible for shaping the future of students have been assigned with the job of selling liquor. There is no shame left in the state government,” he said.

However, the order was later cancelled by the district administration.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Earlier, Congress had attacked the government over a photo that went viral on social media on Wednesday, showing a woman cop sitting in a liquor shop.

The incident follows the state government’s decision to run about 70% liquor shops across the state on its own from Tuesday after contractors surrendered their licences as per an option given by the high court during an ongoing legal battle between the two sides. The contractors are demanding reduction in licence fee in view of the losses incurred due to the closure of shops.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

However, an understaffed excise department has sought assistance from other departments to run these shops.

Collector of Sagar district Deepak Singh said the order was only meant to tide over a temporary problem.

“The order was just for a day when there was some initial problem. But none of the employees engaged in the duty are in teaching staff and perhaps none of them visited the liquor shops as well. The said order, too, has been cancelled now.”

State BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said, “Congress is trying to create confusion among people by misleading them. No teacher was engaged in the sale of liquor and police personnel are supposed to ensure security in the area. None are engaged in the sale of liquor. Congress should apologise to people for telling lies.”

tags
top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In