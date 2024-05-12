Cong will grant special category status to Andhra: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if his party is voted to power at the Centre then it would grant the special category status to Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years, which was promised during the state’s bifurcation in 2014. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader YS Sharmila during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally at Kadapa in support of Congress candidate YS Sharmila in the general elections, Rahul said at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had given several promises to the residuary Andhra Pradesh, including special category status, completion of Polavaram major irrigation project and setting up of a steel plant at Kadapa.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Had the Congress come to power at the Centre in 2014, it would have fulfilled all these promises. But the NDA government led by Narendra Modi neglected the state and failed to implement any of these promises. If Congress comes to power again, we shall fulfill all the promises, including special category status to Andra Pradesh for a period of 10 years,” he said.

Special category status is a classification granted by the Centre to assist the development of states that face geographical or socio-economic disadvantages.

Stating that both the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Andhra Pradesh are puppets in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader said they were dancing to the tune of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “due to his control over central agencies” like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said the state was now being run by the “B” team of the BJP, which has been controlling the ruling party as well as the opposition parties. “BJP stands for “Babu (TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu), Jagan (YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy) and Pawan (JSP chief Pawan Kalyan). These leaders are under the remote control of Modi due to his influence over investigation agencies,” he said.

Rahul said Jagan as well as Naidu were afraid of opposing Modi only because of various cases pending against them.

The Congress MP, who earlier paid homage to Sharmila’s father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR) at the latter’s samadhi at Idupulapaya, said there was an inseparable bond between the YSR and the Congress party. “My father Rajiv Gandhi and Rajasekhar Reddy were like brothers, sharing a personal bond. Late YSR had shown a new direction not only to Andhra Pradesh but also the entire country,” he said.

Rahul said YSRCP’s padayatra (foot march) across Andhra Pradesh served as an inspiration for his own Bharat Jodo Yatra. “It was YSR who had advised me to take up padayatra across the country saying it would help me understand the real problems of the people,” he said.

He refuted the allegation that the Congress had included the name of YSR in the charge sheet filed by the CBI against Sharmila’s brother Jagan Mohan Reddy in the alleged quid pro quo case. “YSR was a Congress leader till his last breath. His daughter Sharmila is now contesting as the Congress candidate for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat. Please bless her,” he said.

Reiterating his allegation that Modi was conspiring to destroy the spirit of Indian Constitution, Rahul reiterated that the Congress would take all steps to safeguard the Constitution and protection of reservations. “Nobody can tamper with the Constitution. It is the future of Indians,” he said.

Addressing a rally at Tandur in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of trying to divide the people in the name of religion by raising controversial issues during the elections.

She urged the people of Telangana to vote for the Congress to help it serve them better. Making a reference to the popular Rajamouli film RRR, which went to the Oscars last year, she said: “Let Modi and BJP leaders do Naatu Naatu dance. You have RR – Revanth Reddy and Rahul, who will form the government to serve you.”