‘I congratulate BJP,’ tweets DK Shivakumar after arrest, says will emerge victorious

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:22 IST

Former state minister DK Shivakumar, who was arrested on Tuesday evening as part of an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged money laundering case, put out a tweet congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for succeeding in arresting him.

“I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta,” DK Shivakumar said in a tweet.

I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me.



The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019

He also asked his supporters and party workers to not be disheartened by the developments. “I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in God & in our country’s Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics,” he said.

Shivakumar’s arrest came after five days of questioning by the ED officials. The matter came up after his properties were searched in August 2017, while he was hosting MLAs from Gujarat ahead of a crucial Rajya Sabha election.

Support poured in for Shivakumar from various quarters. Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the central government was trying to silence opposition leaders. “After days of interrogation, without allowing even a day’s break for the festival, ED now cites non-cooperation to arrest @DKShivakumar. The ruling govt is using investigation agencies to oppress those opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests,” he tweeted.

After days of interrogation, without allowing even a day's break for the festival, ED now cites non-cooperation to arrest @DKShivakumar. The ruling govt is using investigation agencies to oppress those opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 3, 2019

Former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah said the arrest was part of an attempt to divert attention from the central government’s failures. “Opposition leaders are being targeted each & every day using central govt agencies. It is just an attempt to divert the attention from structural failures of @BJP4India govt & also to prevent the voices of dissent. @DKShivakumar is also a victim of their vindictive politics,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson S Prakash said that his arrest was on charges of money laundering. “Since his response was not satisfactory and there were many gaping holes in his replies the ED has decided to arrest him. It is a case of corruption and he is being arrested after two long years of investigation. So, there cannot be any political motivation behind this,” he said, as a response to attacks by some Congress leaders.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 21:34 IST