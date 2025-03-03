Congress asks spokesperson Shama Mohamed to delete post critical of Rohit Sharma

The Congress on Monday distanced itself from the remarks made by its national spokesperson Shama Mohamed about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma following backlash from political opponents and cricket fans. India captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. (AFP Photo)

Mohamed raised questions on Sharma’s fitness and leadership in a now-deleted social media post, prompting the Congress to issue a clarification and instruct her to remove the statements.

“Dr. Shama Mohamed, national spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party’s position,” stated senior party leader Pawan Khera said on X.

“She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy,” he added.

Mohamed’s remarks came after Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls in the match against New Zealand on Sunday. She wrote on X, “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”

She further criticised his leadership, stating, “What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India.”

Her comments drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, with political analyst Shehzad Poonawalla saying, “Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive!”

He added, “I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!”

BJP leader Radhika Khera also condemned the remarks, and said, “The sheer audacity! This is the same Congress that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend? The party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion? Rohit Sharma is a World Cup-winning captain. Your leader, Rahul Gandhi can’t even captain his own party without crashing it into the ground!”