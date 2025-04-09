Congress belongs to all religions, must reach out to OBCs: Rahul

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that the Congress belongs to all religions, and insisted that the party must be “more proactive” towards the OBCs, setting the tone for the party’s political strategy. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge with other members of the party at the extended CWC meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (PTI)

In the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) a day before the AICC session, Gandhi told party leaders not to shy away from mentioning the religion of minority victims and emphasised that secularism is fundamental. “If a Muslim or a Christian is attacked, don’t hesitate to say it,” Gandhi said. His remarks in Gujarat assume significance as the Congress had often dubbed the BJP stronghold as the “Hindutva lab”.

He referred to the caste census in Telangana that showed all big businesses are run by upper castes in that state. Gandhi pitched for more political and economic space for SC, ST, OBC and minorities. The Congress might demand a new law to make quota of SC, STs mandatory for admission to private educational institutions to ensure proper implementation of Article 15.

One CWC member wanted clarity from Gandhi on soft Hindutva while another member sought his views on political strategy. Gandhi said Cong belongs to all religions and can’t be seen to be reaching out to one. Shashi Tharoor asked about “positive” political strategy to take on the BJP. Gandhi said, “It is a myth that only Brahmin, Dalit and Muslims form Congress’ vote bank.”

Congress leader Anand Sharma demanded that war in Gaza and Palestine should find a mention in the resolution. Sonia Gandhi backed him. A senior leader suggested more amendments in the AICC resolution on federalism and another leader urged that the resolution should mention how the US tariffs have hurt common people.

Gandhi also lashed out at the BJP and said, some political parties pursue communal path to votes and emphasised that BJP does not represent Hinduism.

The CWC passed a resolution on Sardar Patel, recalling his contributions to India and said, “We stand committed to walk on the path lit by Sardar Patel, imbibe his thoughts and reshape our present and future with his vision and thoughts. This would be the fittest tribute to the like work of Iron Man, Sardar Patel.”

Briefing the media after the CWC meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal hailed Nehru and Patel as joint architects of modern India. The CWC meeting was presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others including CWC members, permanent and special invitees, PCC presidents, CLP leaders, council leaders, CEC members, office bearers of the CPP office, former CMs, and deputy CMs.

BJP leader CR Kesavan hit back at the Congress and said, “It is said that this Congress session is happening after 64 years. During this time, the Congress has degenerated into a den of corruption, peddling their dangerous, poisonous, and communal politics of polarisation... The party has always gone against the ideals of both these icons, and now they are preaching them. It is the same Congress that denied giving Bharat Ratna to Sardar Patel...”